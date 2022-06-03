BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 35,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.