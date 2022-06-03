BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $11.69 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.