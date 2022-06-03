BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.