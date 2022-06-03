BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.