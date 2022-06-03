BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

MUA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 41,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth about $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

