Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BTT stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

