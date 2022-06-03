BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MUI stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.