BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE BYM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

