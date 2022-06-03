BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BLE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,823. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.