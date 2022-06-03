BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE MUC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 412,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,654. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

