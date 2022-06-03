BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 412,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,654. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.