BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
