BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.