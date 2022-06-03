BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 60,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

