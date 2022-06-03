BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,566. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

