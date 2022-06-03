BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.