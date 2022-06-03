BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 63,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.