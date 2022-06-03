BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,168. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.