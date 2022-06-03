BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:MVF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 77,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,236. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
