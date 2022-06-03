BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 77,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,236. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.