BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 146,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.