BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

