BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 178,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,767. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

