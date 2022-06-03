BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MYN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,767. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.