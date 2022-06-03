BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MPA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,895. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

