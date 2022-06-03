BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MQT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,192. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.