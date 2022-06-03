BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 73,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,427. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

