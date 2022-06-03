BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 136,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

