BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.

MQY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,822. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

