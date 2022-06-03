BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.
MQY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,822. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
