Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BCX opened at $11.00 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

