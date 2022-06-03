Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BCX opened at $11.00 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
