BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

