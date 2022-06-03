BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of BST stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $496,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

