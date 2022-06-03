BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of BST stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.70.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
