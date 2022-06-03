BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

