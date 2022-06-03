BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BUI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.58. 42,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

