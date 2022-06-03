BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BHV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 5,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

