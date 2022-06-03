Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $1,700,978.94 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLDE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,797. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

