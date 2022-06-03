Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $335,851.26 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,731.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLDE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after buying an additional 2,043,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,940 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

