Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Sells $335,851.26 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,731.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BLDE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.14.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.
About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
