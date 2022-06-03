BMO Capital Markets Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.46.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.