Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.50 ($10.60).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 665 ($8.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 648 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($252,675.86). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.31), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($71,285.83).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

