Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $3,000.00 at Truist Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,774.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,372.36 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,277.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,695,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

