Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

