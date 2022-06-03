Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.