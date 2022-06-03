Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

