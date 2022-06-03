Boyd Gaming Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $59.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.