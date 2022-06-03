Boyd Gaming Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $59.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
