Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.
BYD stock traded down C$3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$138.55. 19,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 134.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$129.79 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.
About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
