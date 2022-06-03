BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.17).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

BP opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 441.39 ($5.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.43%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($469.95). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($390.64). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

