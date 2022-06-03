Braemar Hotels & Resorts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Several research analysts have commented on BHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.