Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €102.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($109.68) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.65 ($100.70).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €72.56 ($78.02) on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($60.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.78.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.