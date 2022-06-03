Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.