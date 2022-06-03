Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

BMY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

