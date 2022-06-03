Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

