Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
AMH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,858,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.