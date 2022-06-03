Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,858,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

