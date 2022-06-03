Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.30. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

APO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

