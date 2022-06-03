Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.42 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $948.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.